SEC power rankings after Week 8: Could Alabama's comeback win provide the spark they need to contend?

The SEC has been among the best conferences in college football, as six of the 14 teams were ranked in the latest AP Poll. Take a look at the updated power rankings following Week 8 of the 2023 season.

#1: Georgia Bulldogs

The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs had a bye week in Week 8, however, they maintain the top spot in the Southeastern Conference power rankings as they did in the AP Poll. The Bulldogs, who have been elite on both sides of the ball, are the only remaining undefeated team in the SEC. Furthermore, they are the back-to-back defending national champions and will remain in the top spot until they are beaten.

#2: Alabama Crimson Tide

The No.9-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide were able to overcome a 13-point halftime deficit by scoring 27 unanswered second-half points to beat the Tennessee Volunteers 34-20. While the Crimson Tide suffered an early season loss to the Texas Longhorns, they have won six games in a row and remain in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Aside from the Georgia Bulldogs, they are the only SEC team without a conference loss. If Alabama is able to beat the LSU Tigers this weekend, they will be in a great position to face the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game.

#3: Ole Miss Rebels

The No.12-ranked Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Auburn Tigers by a score of 28-21. Their only loss of the season came against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Rebels will face the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 9. While they are still alive in the College Football Playoff race, they will need to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in Week 11 to retain those hopes.

#4: LSU Tigers

The No.15-ranked LSU Tigers picked up a 62-0 victory over the Army Black Knights to win their third straight game. The Tigers will have a Week 9 bye before facing the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10 as they look to ruin their rivals' postseason hopes for the second consecutive season.

#5: Missouri Tigers

The No.16-ranked Missouri Tigers beat the South Carolina Gamecocks by a score of 34-12. While they have a better record than the LSU Tigers, a 49-39 head-to-head Week 6 loss, combined with a slightly worse conference record, leaves them in the third spot. Missouri will have a bye week before facing the Georgia Bulldogs.

The rest of the SEC power rankings

6. Tennessee Volunteers

7. Florida Gators

8. Kentucky Wildcats

9. Texas A&M Aggies

10. Mississippi State Bulldogs

11. Auburn Tigers

12. South Carolina Gamecocks

13. Arkansas Razorbacks

14. Vanderbilt Commodores