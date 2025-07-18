SEC preseason media poll 2025: Arch Manning's Texas dominates while Hugh Freeze & Auburn miss the top 10

Entering its second season in the conference, Texas was picked to win the 2025 SEC title in a preseason media poll. The Longhorns appeared in the conference title game last season but fell 22-19 to Georgia in overtime.

The Longhorns garnered 96 first-place votes from media members to become the favorite for the SEC Championship next season. Defending champion, the Bulldogs followed with 44 first-place votes.

Alabama had some support ahead of Kalen DeBoer's second season. The Crimson Tide had 29 first-place votes to finish third in the poll, followed by LSU with 20 first-place votes. Despite the Tigers' 2024 performance, many are touting Brian Kelly's team for success in 2025.

Other teams that received first-place votes in the preseason poll include South Carolina (5), Florida (2), Ole Miss (1), Tennessee (1), Oklahoma (3), Auburn (1) and Vanderbilt (2). Below is the ranking of SEC teams according to media voting released on Friday.

SEC preseason media poll

1, Texas (96 1st place votes)

2, Georgia (44)

3, Alabama (29)

4, LSU (20)

5, South Carolina

6, Florida

7, Ole Miss

8, Texas A&M

9, Tennessee

10, Oklahoma

11, Auburn

12, Missouri

13, Vanderbilt

14, Arkansas

15, Kentucky

16, Mississippi State

Steve Sarkisian believes Texas has a championship roster

Texas is projected to win both the SEC and national titles this season. Steve Sarkisian expressed his confidence in the team at the SEC media days on Tuesday.

“I do think we have a very hungry football team, one that is talented,” Sarkisian said. “I really like our roster. We've strung together now three really good recruiting classes of very talented people, but really good people that I think represent the University of Texas the right way.

“I really feel like we've navigated the portal well through three years, and this year was no different. I think we've filled needs on our roster where players can have an impact on our team immediately, not just to fill roster spots. But I think this is a championship roster. Now we've got to play like a championship team, but I do think it's a championship roster.”

With Arch Manning taking over the starting role next season, many believe the Longhorns can now truly challenge for the national title. Sarkisian's team has appeared in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff in the last two seasons, and this could finally be the time to win it.

