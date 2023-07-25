SEC WR Rankings 2023: Top 5 wide receivers to watch out for this season ft. Zakhari Franklin, Antwane Wells Jr and more

The college football season is just over a month away and the Southeastern Conference remains at the forefront of the sport.

Here is a look at the top five wide receivers in the SEC ahead of the season:

#1 Ole Miss Rebels' Zakhari Franklin

Zakhari Franklin joined the UTSA Roadrunners as a two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.

In four seasons, Franklin has caught 262 passes for 3,348 yards and 37 touchdowns. He was named first-team All-Conference USA in each of the past two seasons as he hauled in 175 passes for 2,163 yards and 27 touchdowns.

He has joined the Ole Miss Rebels via the transfer portal and will look to transfer his production now that he is in a Power Five Conference.

#2: South Carolina Gamecocks' Antwane Wells Jr.

Antwane Wells Jr. joined the James Madison Duke as an unranked prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. Wells Jr. caught 116 passes for 1,853 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons. He joined the South Carolina Gamecocks via the transfer portal ahead of the 2022 season.

Wells Jr. showed that he was able to compete at the Power Five level as he caught 68 passes for 928 yards and six touchdowns. He was named first-team All-SEC.

#3: LSU Tigers' Malik Nabers

Malik Nabers joined the LSU Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Nabers was in and out of the lineup as a true freshman, finishing with 28 catches, 417 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He broke out last season, however, as he caught 72 passes for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.

#4: Georgia Bulldogs' Dominic Lovett

Dominic Lovett joined the Missouri Tigers as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He hardly played as a true freshman, however, he caught 26 passes for 173 yards. Lovett broke out last season, finishing with 56 receptions, 846 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

He was named first-team All-SEC. Lovett joined the Georgia Bulldogs via the transfer portal following the season.

#5: Georgia Bulldogs' Ladd McConkey

Ladd McConkey joined the Georgia Bulldogs as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. After redshirting his true freshman season, McConkey contributed to the Bulldogs' back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022.

He caught 89 passes for 1,209 yards and 12 touchdowns over the two-year stretch. McConkey was named to the second-team All-SEC in 2022.

