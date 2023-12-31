“She’s never dated, and probably won’t get married until she’s 40” - Deion Sanders once revealed Shelomi Sanders’ future plans

In the competitive realm of college basketball, Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of Colorado's HC, Deion Sanders, is making a name for herself.

A redshirt freshman guard at the University of Colorado is not only navigating the challenges of the basketball court but also dealing with the protective gaze of her high-profile father.

In a recent revelation, Deion Sanders shared insights into Shelomi's personal life, expressing a father's protective instincts and a glimpse into his daughter's future plans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

During a press conference, Coach Prime expressed the depth of his love for Shelomi, emphasizing the uniqueness of the bond he shares with her, stating,

“That’s my baby girl and my heart, I love all my kids, but I love them differently as I tell you all the time"

Expand Tweet

In a lighthearted manner, he disclosed,

“She has a witness protection program with her brothers. She’s never dated, and probably won’t get married until she’s 40.”

This candid revelation provides a glimpse into the protective nature of a father who, despite his larger-than-life persona, prioritizes the well-being of his daughter.

Coach Prime humorously also mentioned that Shelomi, his 19-year-old daughter, holds a distinct position in his rankings of his five children,

“She’s consistently asking me for stuff, so she’ll never be one, She’s around 3 to 4.”

Shelomi Sanders: Carrying the family legacy on the court

The Sanders family boasts a rich sports legacy, with generation after generation producing gifted athletes. Shelomi, nicknamed "Bossy" for her commanding court presence, is no exception.

From excelling as a 3-point scorer at Rockwall-Heath High School to joining the University of Colorado's basketball team, she is determined to continue the family's tradition of excellence.

Despite facing challenges, such as a family relocation that led to a transfer from Jackson State to Colorado University, Shelomi remains committed to forging her own path in the basketball world.

Also Read: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders defends dad Deion Sanders' SNL skit

Shelomi's triumph on the court

In a game against Air Force, Shelomi Sanders, a redshirt freshman walk-on guard, seized a long-awaited opportunity.

Having overcome a thumb injury that sidelined her for the first six games of the season, she made a memorable entrance by sinking a 3-pointer late in the game.

Reflecting on the moment, Shelomi expressed her joy, stating,

“I’ve been out because of my thumb and stuff like that, just trying to slowly work my way back. I didn’t expect to get in, but I’m gonna take my shot and it went in. I was happy.”

Read More: Is Shelomi Sanders a good basketball player? Colorado guard's collegiate career explored

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season