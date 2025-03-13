“Shedeur [Sanders] is not that guy”: Todd McShay bluntly assesses Ex-CU star while alluding to Caleb Williams’ “rocky” rookie season

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is viewed as one of the top two QBs in this year's draft class, with most expecting him to go after Miami's Cam Ward. While some draft analysts love him as a prospect, there are many who have doubts about whether his skills will translate into the NFL.

Ad

On Thursday, Todd McShay spoke on "The McShay Show" about the issues with Shedeur Sanders. He spoke about how Sanders has an issue with trying to extend plays and look for the huge highlight play rather than make safe plays. As a result, he takes a lot of sacks.

McShay went on to say that he thinks those habits can be coached out of him. However, he is concerned that unlike 2024's No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, Shedeur Sanders is not a good enough athlete to accommodate changes to his game in the NFL (starts at 29:30).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He can play in rhythm. Plenty of guys... Lamar improved on that, Patrick Mahomes improved greatly on that. A lot of guys have. I'm not saying that's the problem. The problem is he's gotten really comfortable, extending right, extending left, and also, the scariest part is the drifting back.

"Caleb Williams was a phenomenal athlete. Some of the most freakish highlight stuff in college you'll ever see. Shedeur (Sanders) is not that guy and Caleb had a rocky rookie season. Then what's Ben Johnson gonna do? He's gonna tighten up. There's going to be quicker reads, more decisiveness, playing on schedule, simplifying things."

Ad

Ad

Shedeur Sanders has started to fall in some mock drafts

For most of the offseason, Sanders has been viewed as a top-five pick. If he was not selected in the top five, he was always selected in the top 10 in mock drafts. That is no longer always the case. While some scouts still project that he will be a top pick, some reputable outlets no longer think he will be selected as high.

Ad

'The Athletic' posted its most recent mock draft on March 4. In the mock draft, Cam Ward gets selected first, but Shedeur Sanders falls to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 21st pick. That is a massive change from most mock drafts in recent months.

While Sanders' play is a concern for some scouts, so is his attitude. There were several reports following his interviews at the NFL Combine that he came off as brash and arrogant. So, that is another thing that could impact his draft ranking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.