"Shedeur Sanders is hilarious": CFB world in splits over Colorado QB's antics with helmet

Shedeur Sanders is likely to be a top-10, potentially a top-five pick in the upcoming NFL draft. However, he recently took some time out of his preparation to take a trip down memory lane.

Ad

In a video posted by Overtime, Shedeur was seen putting on his old helmet from high school.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is how college football fans reacted to this video on social media:

These fans found the video funny.

"Shedeur is HILARIOUS 😆 how can not love him," this fan said.

"😂😂😂the voice," another fan said.

"'Put me in coach' ahh helmet and voice 🤣😂," a third fan said.

These fans have spoken about the teams that might draft Shedeur Sanders in April.

"Hopefully he goes to the giants cause Malik need a QB," this fan said.

Ad

"future giants legend," another fan said.

Picture Source: Instagram

Finally, these fans do not know why a social media post was made about essentially a man putting on a helmet and doing a voice.

Ad

"slow day in the office," this fan said.

"i fw shedeur by why is ts a post?😭," said another fan.

Picture Sources: Instagram

Picture Source: Instagram

The Tennessee Titans GM on Shedeur Sanders

The NFL Scouting Combine is currently happening, and while he was invited to the event, Shedeur Sanders will not be throwing. This is a common occurrence for top players, who know that a poor performance at the combine will have a disastrous effect on the player's draft stock.

Ad

However, while Shedeur is not there, he is being spoken about by the representatives from the teams. One of these is Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi. He said the following about the former Buffaloes quarterback:

"I think he has plenty of arm strength. Some of the anticipatory throws sometimes make up for the lack of arm strength, and certainly you've seen quarterbacks over the years that are able to do that because they anticipate better. ... We want (a prospective QB) to make every throw at a high level."

The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick of the draft, and while Borgonzi didn't reveal anything about their plans, they could draft a quarterback. The Titans may be looking to move away from current quarterback Will Levis, who, while has had some good moments, he has generally struggled in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place