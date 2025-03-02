Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr & Colorado stars reunite at 2025 NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders, Jimmy Horn Jr., LaJohntay Wester, and Travis Hunter were the four players from the Colorado Buffaloes invited to this year's NFL Combine. On the third day of the combine on Sunday, former teammates were reunited in Indianapolis.

Saturday was dedicated to the workouts and drills of quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs at the Lucas Oil Stadium. Rivalsdotcom shared a video on Instagram of Sanders reuniting with Horn and the other stars from Coach Prime's team.

In the video, the quarterback walks down the field with Horn. He then is called out by Wester. The trio meet up for a brief moment before departing their own ways in preparation for the draft.

Only Wester and Horn participated in the combine to improve their draft stock. Sanders and Hunter decided to forego the workouts and drills, as they are already projected to be among the top five picks in April.

However, after his decision not to participate in the Scouting Combine, Shedeur's draft stock has been falling. This has led to experts and critics worrying about his talent and skills with the ball while debating his status as the potential No.1 overall pick this year.

Shedeur Sanders shares powerful message for NFL teams at Scouting Combine

Despite the doubts, Shedeur Sanders is not worried about his draft stock or future in the league. During media availability at the combine, the quarterback had a powerful message for teams looking to draft him in April.

"If you're not trying to change the franchise or culture, don't get me," Shedeur said. "You should know history repeats itself over and over and over. And I done it, over and over and over. So it should be no question why NFL franchises should pick me."

"You think what worried about my critics say or what people got to say? You know who my dad is? They hated on him too. So it's almost normal. Without people hating, it's not normal for us. So we like the adversity, we like everything that comes with the name. That's why we are who we are," he added.

Shedeur Sanders had a successful campaign with the Buffs last season, helping them to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance. He was honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award for his efforts.

At the Shrine Bowl, the quarterback made a decent impression on Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan, who has the first pick in the draft. Thus, it will be interesting to see if Shedeur is enticing enough for the Titans to utilize their pick on him rather than Miami QB Cam Ward.

