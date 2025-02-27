Shedeur Sanders sets the record straight on accusations of ghosting NFL teams before 2025 Combine

Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been accused of ghosting teams before the 2025 NFL Combine. Sanders is expected to be one of the top players selected in the draft.

However, he has not answered some teams and he explained why on his "2Legendary" podcast.

“I think my other phone that they have the number for, I can’t find that phone in my house,” Sanders said (8:23).

Sanders said he and his mother looked for his phone but couldn't find it. NFL teams didn't learn this until the East-West Shrine Bowl when Sanders told them he had lost his phone and hadn't been responding to texts.

Sanders also joked that if someone finds his phone it likely would sell for a lot.

"Whoever finds the other phone, just DM me. How much you think the phone is going for?" Sanders added.

Sanders will attend the NFL Combine to meet with teams but won't be throwing there. Instead, he'll be throwing at Colorado's Pro Day ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL analyst questions Shedeur Sanders' decision to not throw at Combine

Shedeur Sanders is not the first quarterback to not throw at the combine. Instead, last year the top three picks, Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye, all quarterbacks, also opted not to throw at the combine.

However, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller isn't happy with Sanders' decision as he believes he should throw at the combine.

"I'm not a fan of this," Miller said on NFL Live, via YardBarker. "I think you take every opportunity given to you to prove you're the guy. We heard in a soundbite him saying, 'I'm going to be the guy.' Go show you're the guy ... C.J. Stroud threw at the combine [and so did] Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes."

At the combine, Sanders has interviews set up with the Browns, Giants and Titans. He went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

