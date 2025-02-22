Shedeur Sanders soaks up the hate in style, sends blunt message to the haters ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is projected to be among the first two quarterbacks selected in the 2025 NFL draft. The choice between Miami's Cam Ward and Sanders is debatable, but they have distinguished themselves from the rest of the quarterback class.

Ad

However, this is a weak quarterback class, so even Ward and Sanders have drawn criticism for their abilities. Many fans criticized Sanders saying he is only viewed as a top pick because Deion Sanders is his father.

Sanders has grown used to this type of hate. Fortunately for him, he has fans who came to his defense on social media. On Friday, one fan tweeted:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Shedeur hate is getting kind of ridiculous ngl."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur shared the fan's tweet, saying the hate would make his success more legendary.

"It makes everything even more legendary."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shedeur Sanders gets compared to NFL QB Teddy Bridgewater in a recent evaluation

Because the 2025 NFL draft quarterback class is considered weak, none of the top quarterbacks are being compared to legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. Instead, they are being compared to players who had strong careers but did not blossom as massive stars.

On Friday, NFL analyst Benjamin Allbright was asked if he thinks Sanders has the talent to become a starting quarterback in the NFL.

Ad

"I think he compares favorably to Teddy Bridgewater," Allbright said. "A high football IQ quarterback, who doesn’t have the strongest arm. Has some athleticism, but doesn’t really use it for picking up yardage, will buy time. Similar size, similar build."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bridgewater has had a middling career after being the last pick in the first round in 2014. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2015 but has since struggled to maintain a starting job, partially because of injuries and disappointing play.

Many people are worried about Sanders' ability to be a starter at the NFL level. Regardless, he could be a top-five pick. It is even extremely likely that he is a top-three pick. The Titans, Browns, and Giants, the first three teams selecting, need a young quarterback. So, Sanders could end up on any of those teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place