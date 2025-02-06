Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter make their presence known at Super Bowl LIX with massive podcast setups

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter dominated the college football headlines and led the Colorado Buffaloes last season. As a result of their strong play, they are both expected to be top five picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Along with their superstar-level play on the field, both players have grown their brands by launching podcasts. Sanders has his 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders podcast while his former teammate Hunter has The Travis Hunter Show. Both players are taking their podcasts on the road for Super Bowl weekend.

As part of the lead-up to the Super Bowl, many media platforms are in New Orleans to cover the big game. Both Hunter and Sanders have a mobile podcast setup at the venue. Pictures of their setups were posted on X on Thursday.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Looks like the Buffs are taking over Super Bowl week," a Colorado Buffaloes media portal posted. "Travis Hunter & Shedeur Sanders with their own setup here today."

Expand Tweet

Neither player has posted a podcast from the Super Bowl yet. However, with the pictures of the setup appearing online, it is safe to assume that both players will be uploading episodes in the coming days. Sanders last posted an episode of his podcast on January 30 while Hunter has not uploaded a podcast episode since January 21.

Shedeur Sanders set to participate in Super Bowl Flag Football game after missing Shrine Bowl

The Shrine Bowl is a postseason all-star game that took place on January 30 which gives seniors and other players who have declared for the draft a chance to show their talents to scouts in a game environment. Shedeur Sanders was one of six Colorado Buffaloes players who accepted an invitation to the game.

However, when it came to playing the game, he chose to opt-out. He did not play in the game or participate in any of the practices. He attended the event to do interviews and speak with NFL team representatives who were present there.

While it was not a surprise to see a presumptive top pick sit out of an all-star game, it has been announced that Sanders will participate in the Super Bowl flag football game. While a flag football game has less contact than an all-star game, it is still surprising to see a college football player and top draft prospect participate. Sanders will join several celebrities and media personalities in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place