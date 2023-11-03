Shemar James Injury Update: Latest on Florida tackler's season-ending knee dislocation 

Sophomore linebacker Shemar James has put up great numbers throughout the regular season for the Florida Gators. However, he suffered a knee injury before the game – played through it – and suffered an injury to it once again in the fourth quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs in a neutral site game on Saturday.

Coach Billy Napier discussed the injury and how this presents an opportunity for the rest of the linebacker group for the remainder of the 2023 season:

"It presents opportunity for the other three guys, and they've all had good weeks. Certainly, we'll lean on Scooby and Teradja, to go along that leadership ... Wingo has some experience here and certainly Mannie has played a lot of football for us. ... That's a room that has depth. It's very competitive in that room."

This is a big blow for the Gators as Shemar James led the program with 55 total tackles (24 solo, 31 assisted) as well as recording one sack on the year.

Shemar James Injury Update

Shemar James suffered a knee injury before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. He tweaked his knee before the game during warmups, put a brace on his knee and participated in the game. However, he re-injured his knee during the fourth quarter and did not return.

The injury was later ruled a dislocated kneecap and will cost Shemar James the remainder of the 2023 season. Florida Gators coach Billy Napier did provide a bit of a timeline update for James' potential return:

"He'll be back for spring practice. This will be about a four-month deal. It's much like a shoulder dislocation." H/t The Gainesville Sun

This is a tough injury to return from and with the entire offseason to recover and get strength back in the kneecap, he should be able to be at 100 percent by the time the 2024 college football season begins.

What can the Florida Gators do this season?

Sitting with a 5-3 record and sitting in third place in the SEC East Division, the Florida Gators are likely not going to be competing in the SEC Championship Game. Instead, expect to see them be in a bowl game as they are one win away from being bowl-eligible.

This was a great bounce back for Napier's squad as people were calling for his job early in the 2023 season, to now only have three losses on the year.