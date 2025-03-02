Sherrone Moore lauds Michigan resources as he breaks down requirements for constant success

Sherrone Moore’s era at Michigan failed to get up to a great start last season. The Wolverines finished the 2024 college football season with an 8-5 record. This made them unable to return to the College Football Playoff after winning the national championship in 2023.

Nonetheless, there's the right structure and resources to ensure Sherrone Moore attains success in the coming years in the program. In his appearance on a recent installment of “Next Up with Adam Breneman,” the coach lauded the level of resources available at Ann Arbor, noting how they are crucial for success.

“From our facility standpoint, we got as good as any in the country,” Sherrone Moore said (Timestamp 42:21). “From a resources standpoint, I think it just keeps growing and growing. I think [what's left] for us is just to continue to bring the right people, the right fits from a player standpoint.”

“And you want your coaches to get promoted and get jobs. You want your assistant to be a coordinator, making sure we're bringing the right people in, to continue to fill those spots and be at a high level. If we can continue to do that, we'll be in a great place.”

Michigan's goal at the moment is to remain competitive in the landscape despite the ongoing evolutionary changes. Being the winningest program in the landscape, the Wolverines want to reclaim their place at the forefront.

Sherrone Moore discusses the adjustment made in recruiting at Michigan

With the advent of NIL, the college football recruiting landscape has witnessed significant change over the years. This has seen several programs across the realm make some alterations in their recruiting strategy in reaction to the groundbreaking changes.

Sherrone Moore discussed the adjustments being made at Michigan during his appearance on “Next Up with Adam Breneman.” His words show the program's commitment to attaining success.

“We've definitely extended our recruiting department to add more eyes and more people for different positions, allowing the coaches to have people help them in different positions, in different alignment,” More said. (Timestamp 43:10)

“But we've hired a GM, Shawn McGee. He is my GM to oversee the NIL and all of those so I don't mess with all that and be completely separate from that, allowing him to do that.“

Michigan showed its recruiting might late last year after it flipped the No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2025 Bryce Underwood away from LSU. The Wolverines are projected to remain strong in the recruiting landscape over the next couple of years.

