Sherrone Moore's Michigan loses Greg Scruggs as former DL coach resigns days after his unexpected arrest

Defensive line coach Greg Scruggs had spent one season with the Wisconsin Badgers before being hired by the Michigan Wolverines this offseason. He served under new coach Sherrone Moore. Scruggs began his coaching career in the NFL with Cincinnati as the director of player development in 2018 before transitioning into their DL coach in 2020.

In a recent update, Scruggs has resigned and ended his short stint in Ann Arbor.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Former Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs submits resignation

In a recent statement, Michigan coach Sherrone Moore announced that Greg Scruggs submitted his resignation letter and is no longer with the Wolverines coaching staff.

"I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his positon, effective immediately. I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter," Moore said in his statement.

Expand Tweet

Before his resignation, Scruggs was arrested on March 16 for allegedly operating a vehicle under the influence. Moore issued him an indefinite suspension amid the pending legal case.

According to the Ann Arbor police, Scruggs was arrested at around 3 a.m. and had taken two sobriety tests at the police station. He recorded alcohol levels of .16 and .17 in his blood, twice the legal limit allowed in Michigan.

Also Read: Clemson to Big 12? Exploring potential landing spots for ACC powerhouse ahead of 2024 college football season

Who will replace Greg Scruggs in Michigan?

With Scruggs out of the picture, Sherrone Moore is now tasked with finding a suitable replacement before the 2024 season. The program also recently announced the addition of ex-NFL defensive lineman Pernell McPhee as its defensive support.

Expand Tweet

McPhee worked under current Michigan DC Don Martindale in the NFL when he was with the Baltimore Ravens. Given his already-established relationship with Martindale, he could become Michigan's next DL coach. It will be interesting to see how Moore addresses this situation in the coming days.

Read More: $1.3 billion rumored College Football Playoff contract with ESPN gets finalized as exclusive rights bind both sides through 2031 season