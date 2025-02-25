Shilo Sanders’ coach heaps praise on the Colorado star for putting in the hard work: “I am proud”

Shilo Sanders is preparing for the Colorado pro day. This will give him a chance to show what he can do in front of an audience of NFL coaches and scouts. Many other players will have this opportunity at the NFL combine, but Shilo was not invited to it.

The Buffaloes strength and conditioning coach Andrew Swasey praised Shilo for all of the work that he has been putting in.

"Focusing on his mechanics. His willingness and determination to get better is impressive. He is motivated. I am proud of him. "

Shilo Sanders is going to need to focus on his play in the build-up to the NFL draft, as he was sparsely seen during the 2024 season. In the second game of the season, Shilo suffered an injury that kept him out of action for some time

He made the best of a bad situation, recording 45 solo tackles (67 tackles total), one sack and one forced fumble. His best performance came against the Kansas Jayhawks, when he made 13 tackles.

The 2024 season was meant to be a swansong for Shilo, preparing him for an NFL career that would likely be constantly compared to the one his father had. However, this didn't happen. Now, he is doing all he can to stay relevant and hope a team shows interest.

Shilo Sanders responds to the critics

However, Shilo Sanders' hopes in the NFL seem slim. Many people believe he has no chance in the league. Draft prediction site NFL Draft Buzz says that Shilo is not going to be drafted within the seven rounds and is likely to be an undrafted free agent. In that case, he'll have a hope a team shows interest.

Shilo addressed the criticism towards him in a video posted on Instagram, where he said the following:

"Got a new camera. Everybody's like, 'Time to pick up the camera!'...'Didn't get invited to the combine? Tell him to pick up the camera like his brother!'"

Here, Shilo is referring to some people's suggestion that, since they believe he won't have an NFL career, he should follow in the footsteps of his older brother. Deion Sanders Jr., and work in the Buffaloes media department.

Working alongside his brother could provide valuable tips, and Shilo may excel in that role. However, he has no intention of doing this and has his eyes set on the NFL.

