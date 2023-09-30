Shilo Sanders just got his Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 Coupe AMG wrapped in a new color. The SUV, which was previously painted white, now appears in a shiny black color.

This was done in order to match the color of his new team, the Colorado Buffaloes. The price of this car is estimated at around $120000.

Shilo transferred from Jackson State to Boulder alongside his brother, Shedeur, ahead of the 2023 college football season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

This was in a bid to team up with their father, Deion Sanders, who left Jackson State after a successful period at the Football Championship Subdivision and HBCU program.

The move to paint his car in the Buffaloes colors showcases Shilo Sanders' commitment to the program. He revealed the new color of the car with a short video on his Instagram account, which he captioned:

“Got my GLE 63 wrapped Colorado colors Thanks to @tintmyridedenver ! 🔥”

Will Shilo Sanders be available against USC?

Shilo Sanders had to be taken to the emergency room after suffering an internal injury during the game against Oregon in Week 4. Upon returning to Boulder, Shilo informed Deion Sanders Jr.’s Well Off Media that he was experiencing the alarming symptom of urinating blood.

He suspects that the issue could be linked to a hit he endured during Oregon's victory on Saturday afternoon, possibly resulting in a kidney injury.

Shilo has been given the necessary treatment by the Colorado medical team and the hope is that he get better soon.

Expand Tweet

Deion Sanders did not address this matter during his post-game press conference against Oregon in Week 4. However, he did give an update on his condition while speaking to reporters on Thursday. He hopes the safety will be available for this weekend's game against USC.

"He’s doing better," Sanders said. "We went to the hospital right after we landed. He’s doing much better. We’re praying that he heals and he’s playing this weekend. He’s given me daily updates, trust me, and I’m praying that he can play, as a father as well as a coach."

The former South Carolina defensive back has contributed immensely to the Buffaloes' secondary this season and has primed himself as one of the team's crucial players.

His absence on Saturday might be a big blow for Colorado who won’t be with two-way star Travis Hunter.