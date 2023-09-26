Jacob Freeman and Alabama State haven't had a great start to the college football season. And a new incident has come to light that will not be good news either. The star WR seems to be in a lot of trouble.

It all happened after the Hornets suffered their second defeat of the season against Florida A&M. Jacob Freeman punched a security guard during the clash. And for that, he has been arrested. But it doesn't end there in the age of social media.

CFB world reacts to Jacob Freeman's behavior against a security guard

Alabama State WR Jacob Freeman was arrested for punching a security guard during his team's defeat against Florida A&M.

According to the available video footage, the Hornets star lost his cool with a fan and wanted to confront him. The security guard stepped up to prevent him from doing that and Freeman, in turn, hit the guard in the face.

This action has enraged the CFB world. Fans criticized Freeman for hitting the guard. A fan just lamented the indiscipline shown by the Alabama State WR in the incident.

Another fan compared him to Tyreek Hill, who has had a recent incident trouble him.

A fan went into the incident a little haeah on the Alabama State WR, saying he shouldn't play football again.

Another fan thinks that the players put no thoughts into their future before doing something like this.

According to this fan, the incident means that Freeman's career is over.

Another fan called Freeman something he wouldn't like to hear.

A fan pinpointed the one reason it will be hard for Freeman to get away with it.

Hitting someone is never okay, no matter the circumstances. Hopefully, the wide receiver will learn to control his emotions better. But the defeat might have aggravated things in this case. Further updates on the matter are yet to arrive.

Alabama State falls in Week 4 again

Alabama State did not fare well against Florida A&M on Saturday. A 23-10 defeat was resounding enough, taking their overall record to 1-2. So they have lost more than they have won. That needs to change and change pretty fast.

The Hornets QB, Damon Stewart, tried his best with a 289-yard game. But just one touchdown and a pick didn't help matters. Texas A&M registered their third victory of the season and put themselves in a great position. The Hornets will have to put their house in order.

Will Jacob Freeman play for the team again? And will the Hornets bounce back from the shocks? Well, that's something Week 5 matchups will showcase.