"Sky is the limit for him": Fans amazed by USC freshman Jahkeem Stewart's massive surprise for mom

Jahkeem Stewart, a freshman for the USC Trojans, surprised his mother with a gift for her. This was possible due to the NIL deal he had signed.

In a video that has been shared on multiple social media accounts, Stewart is seen presenting his mom with a new Jeep vehicle.

Here is how fans on social media reacted to this video from Jahkeem Stewart. These fans have praised Stewart for what he did.

"Such a high character young man. Sky is the limit for him," said one fan.

"this what its all about," said another fan.

"This is what it’s all about!! Taking care of the family!!!" Said a third fan.

Picture Source: Instagram

These fans are happy to see that Stewart is successful, considering the journey that he has been on in the last few years

"Hit different when ukno the struggle," this fan said.

"Keem you just made my day especially knowing how far yall came just 2 years ago," another fan said.

Picture Source: Instagram

This fan (while still impressed by what Stewart did) believes that this is a little bit premature, considering Stewart is only a freshman and hasn't been able to prove himself yet.

"Love it but@you counting ya chickens before they hatch," said the fan.

Jahkeem Stewart speaks about gifting his mother a new vehicle

While fans seem impressed by the gift given by Stewart to his mother, the youngster himself spoke about it in the video, addressing his mother.

“Truly. Love you. I truly appreciate you. I hope this little gift just shows you how much I appreciate you all the time. It's not the end, it's just the start. We just want to keep praying that God keep blessing me and blessing family with everything. … I thank you so much. Thank you, Mom."

Jahkeem Stewart is a highly-rated prospect from the state of Louisiana who plays on the defensive line. It is assumed that Stewart is already going to start on the Trojans' defensive line during his freshman year.

With all the media hype and attention that the recruitment of Stewart has received, it was only natural that he has a NIL deal. His deal is reportedly worth $2 million per season, with Stewart using some of the money that he has earned from this deal to buy his mother the new Jeep.

This is a wholesome gesture that deserves the attention that it is getting. This could be the prelude to a very strong college career for Stewart, where he could be able to help the Trojans win a conference championship.

