"Some of them charm me; some of them don't": Hugh Freeze gets candid on 16 SEC coaches' text chat group interaction 

Auburn Tigers coach Hugh Freeze talked about the coaches of the 16 Southeastern Conference programs being in a group chat together while on the "Next Round" podcast on Thursday.

When asked if he had the phone number of Kalen DeBoer, the coach of Auburn's rivals, the Alabama Crimson Tide, in his cell phone, Freeze said:

"Some of them charm me; some of them don't."

Like many SEC coaches, Hugh Freeze has had a long and illustrious career in college football. A run like his will lead to having opinions of his fellow coaches, just as they have opinions of him.

Additionally, when asked which coach was the most active in the chat, Freeze said Missouri Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz.

According to Freeze, Drinkwitz has:

"Some great ideas."

Hugh Freeze and the Auburn Tigers in 2024

Hugh Freeze is preparing his Auburn Tigers for the 2024 season, his second in charge of the program.

His first season had mild success. After winning his first three games against nonconference opposition, the Tigers struggled against most of their stronger SEC opponents, ending with a 6-7 record.

The 2024 season may be a struggle for Hugh Freeze and his team as many of their SEC rivals have improved in the offseason.

But there is hope for Auburn. Unlike many of their rivals, they did not lose many of their stars to the transfer portal or via the NFL draft, where only four Tigers were picked.

They kept quarterback Payton Thorpe for the upcoming season. The former Michigan State Spartan had a disappointing 2023 season, throwing for only 1,755 yards with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and will hope to bounce back in 2024.

To do this, Hugh Freeze has brought in many wide receivers to provide Thorpe with some form of weaponry.

This has come in many forms but is headlined by the recruitment of Cam Coleman, a five-star prospect and the second-best wide receiver in his class, and the transfer of KeAndre Lambert-Smith from the Penn State Nittany Lions. The two will join an emerging set of receivers, hoping to be able to play a part in improving the Auburn Tigers.

