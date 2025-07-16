"Some of my friends call me Krispy": Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor cracks up reporters at SEC Media days with his unique nickname revelation

Kadyn Proctor has slowly established himself as a key member of the Alabama Crimson Tide offensive line over the two seasons he's been with the program. Now a junior, it is expected that he will become the strongest member of the o-line this year.
Proctor was part of the Crimson Tide's delegation at SEC Media Days this week. Talking to the media, Proctor revealed what his nickname was and where he got it from.
"I'm called "Krispy. " My friends call me Krispy because I enjoy Krispy Kreme Donuts."
But this was not the only thing that the offensive tackle revealed about himself during the interview.
As well as his love for Krispy Kreme Donuts, Proctor said that he owns over 170 bottles of cologne. In explaining why he owns this large amount, he said:
"If you’re a big guy, you can’t stink," the 6'7", 360-pound player said. "You gotta be fresh. The narrative is that a big guy stinks."
Proctor may be breaking a narrative with his cologne use, but he is creating positive stories surrounding himself and what he can do on the field.
During the two seasons that he has been with Alabama, Proctor has made himself a vital part in the protection of quarterback Jalen Milroe, with numerous games where Milroe was not sacked due to the actions of Proctor.
This year, he needs to keep playing at this high level, as his contribution may become more important than before. This is due to Alabama likely playing inexperienced Ty Simpson as the starting quarterback, who may need all of the protection that he can get.
Kadyn Proctor 2026 NFL draft Prospects
Kadyn Proctor is coming into the 2025 season as a junior, meaning that he has one more year of eligibility left.
But if he has an incredible season, there is a possibility that he will declare for the 2026 NFL draft. If he were to do this, where would he go?
Draft prediction site NFL Draft Buzz has given their current prediction for Kadyn Proctor. The site ranks him as the fourth-best player in the 2026 class and the second-best offensive tackle, behind Francis Mauigoa of the Miami Hurricanes.
They predict that Proctor will be a top-five pick in the first round.
