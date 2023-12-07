"Some kind of joke" - Surprised Alabama fans react to Coleman Hutzler getting ready to part ways with Nick Saban for a new gig

Coleman Hutzler joined Nick Saban at Alabama as the team's outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator in Jan. 2022. However, it appears that their time together at the Tide is coming to an end ahead of this season's College Football Playoff.

According to reports, Hutzler is set to become the new defensive coordinator at Mississippi State.

However, Alabama fans were left rather surprised by Hutzler's reported decision to leave the Tide to join Mississippi State. This is especially since Saban's team could be on the verge of achieving something special in the playoffs.

On X (formerly Twitter), one person wrote:

"This has to be some kind of joke."

Another added:

"Wow …….. losing juice quickly"

A third commented:

"Bet no FSU coaches get poached during the Playoffs, PAWL"

Here are a few more reactions to the news of Coleman Hutzler leaving Alabama to join the Mississippi State Bulldogs:

Earlier this week, Mississippi State hired Jeff Lebby as their head coach to add some stability to the program and Hutzler is one of the first hires Lebby has made.

However, fans and analysts believe that Hutzler is a massive scoop for the Bulldogs. Several Alabama fans speak and think very highly of him and it could also affect the Crimson Tide in the playoffs.

Who will Nick Saban's Alabama face off against in the College Football Playoff?

Alabama Crimson Tide HC Nick Saban

No. 4 Alamaba (12-1, 8-0) will now face No.1 Michigan (13-0, 9-0) in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Their Rose Bowl clash will take place on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET.

Nick Saban has done a solid job with Alabama in 2023. The Crimson Tide suffered a rather shocking defeat against No. 3 Texas (12-1, 8-1) in Week 2 of the regular season.

However, after that, Alabama won 11 games in a row to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide also beat Georiga in the SEC championship game, handing the Bulldogs their first loss of the season.