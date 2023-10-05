"Sort of challenged them" - Nick Saban reveals his preparedness for a blockbuster matchup against Texas A&M in Week 6

Alabama coach Nick Saban believes the Crimson Tide will play in a "tough environment" when they take on the Texas A&M Aggies this Saturday.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a lopsided 40-17 win over Mississippi State on the road and will now play Texas A&M at Kyle Field in Week 6. It's a challenging contest for the Crimson Tide, and oddsmakers have Alabama as just a 1.5-point favorite.

With this matchup expected to be close, Nick Saban spoke to the media and said he challenged his team to be more ready than ever to win a football game.

"Been pretty pleased with the way the players are sort of working this week and preparing for this game. Sort of challenged them with what is your priority to be the best player you can be, what is your priority to do what you need to do to help the team win.

"If that is your priority, then that is what you are doing every day. It’s no priorities where it’s always comfortable, sometimes it’s hard, sometimes you have to overcome adversity.

"So, you have to have the mental toughness to not let those things get you to back down and to continue to perceive. I think the players have been doing a pretty good job of that so far this week. This is obviously a really good team. We are going to play in a tough environment.

"We are going to need to continue to show a lot of progress so that we have a chance to be successful and execute the way we need to, to have a chance to win on the road.”

If Nick Saban can get Alabama to play its best football against Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide will have a great chance of beating the Aggies on the road on Saturday.

Nick Saban and Alabama still in playoff contention

The Alabama Crimson Tide will likely need to keep winning to make the College Football Playoffs.

Alabama lost in Week 2 to the Texas Longhorns, but since then, has won games over Ole Miss, Mississippi State, South Florida and Middle Tennessee. At 4-1, the Crimson Tide still can hold their fate in playing in the SEC Championship game in their hands.

Alabama is currently tied with the Aggies for the top spot in the SEC West, so this game will mean a lot for who wins the division.

