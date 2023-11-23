"Spot on" - Iowa HC Kirk Ferentz calling ESPN analysts "coach killers" draws mixed reaction from CFB world 

It's safe to say that Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz isn't afraid to speak his mind. The 67-year-old recently claimed that nonstop coverage from ESPN analysts has placed added pressure on coaches in today’s game.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Ferentz opened up about how analysts can turn into "coach killers" with some of their controversial opinions.

"It's a little tougher today," Ferentz said. "And with all the ESPN coverage and all that, in fact I was making a comment to a couple guys on the staff this morning, I was looking through there and saw three faces on that little thing on the left of your ESPN site, where they've got the videos."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Three guys that are basically coach killers or player killers, you know, that are just like, all they're trying to do is just stir up controversy. So that's kind of what's out there now for people to take in. You wonder why there's so much negativity."

Ferentz's comments quickly grabbed attention on social media, and they drew mixed reactions from fans. On X (formerly Twitter), one user wrote:

"He is spot on!"

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"He’s not wrong, this applies to everything beyond sports"

Expand Tweet

A third user commented:

"That controversy is what sells and why these coaches are able to make millions through media rights."

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions to Ferentz's recent comments on the ESPN analysts:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kirk Ferentz's Iowa will hope to end the 2023 season on a positive note

Iowa Hawkeyes HC Kirk Ferentz

Kirk Ferentz has done a splendid job with the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes (9-2, 6-2) this season. He has led them to the top of the Big Ten East and ensured that the Hawkeyes would compete in the Big Ten championship game. Their opponents, however, are yet to be determined.

Iowa will want to continue its three-game win streak heading into the final regular-season match against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday, Nov. 24. The game will kick off at 12:09 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The Iowa-Nebraska game will be broadcast live on CBS. Fans can also live stream the contest on Fubo TV.