Stanford and Cal to concede for less media money in ACC compared to their previous deal in Pac-12: Reports

Stanford and Cal’s bid to secure a move to the ACC has been a recurrent theme in college football media for nearly a month. The imminent dissolution of the 'Conference of Champions' comes after the Pac-12’s leadership failed to secure a lucrative media rights deal. Two-thirds of the conference will be headed to another conference at the end of this college football season.

Many of those programs will get better revenue deals than the offer they rejected at the Pac-12. But the story may not be the same for Staford and Cal moving to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

For one, the two schools have a longer wait before finding a new home. USC and UCLA received their invitations to the Big Ten in the summer of 2022 without any media fuss or back and forth.

So did Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State to the Big 12 this August, while Oregon and Washington head to the Big Ten.

The struggle of the ACC to get enough votes to invite Stanford and Cal to join the league officially is well-documented. However, the schools may still have to settle for less revenue than they received in the Pac-12.

Bob Thompson, former President of Fox Sports Network, explained this in a post on X (formerly Twitter). According to him, while ESPN will pay the ACC the full rate for Stanford and Cal, the schools will be accepting less from the conference.

This is part of the reported deal to bring the two schools on and allow the conference to add more teams from the Group of 5 later.

Thompson believes the ACC will add "lesser quality product," which is not in ESPN's best interest.

Why is the ACC offering Stanford and Cal less than they're worth?

The move is meant to proactively check an anticipated exit of Florida State and Clemson from the ACC in the future. There is ongoing discontentment between these two schools and the conference over revenue sharing and sundry matters. It is speculated that the schools are withholding from voting in favor of inviting Stanford and Cal over these issues.

There is another theory: FSU, Clemson and their allies are blocking the invitation of Stanford and Cal to prevent them from blocking the future dissolution of the ACC. The theory’s plausibility lies in the heavy payout demanded by the Grant of Rights agreement of the conference.

If the schools are unwilling to pay the heavy fee, dissolution would be the only other way out of the conference. It’s all speculation at this point, but seeing how it went down with the Pac-12, anything is possible.