"Stay RB2 on a losing team or go somewhere RB1 and winning Natty": Trevor Etienne throws shade at Florida after Georgia transfer

Trevor Etienne will play the 2024 college football season at Georgia. The running back transferred to the Bulldogs after spending two years with their SEC rival, Florida. While he continues to adapt to the environment in Athens, Etienne took a shot at the Gators on Friday.

On a recent episode of the Real Talk podcast, Travis Etienne discussed his decision to transfer away from Florida. The running back did not express strong positive sentiments about his former school, tagging the Gators as a “losing team:”

"Pretty much to sum it up, it was like, I can either be Running Back 2 on a losing team or go somewhere—I wanted to play in December, too.

"That also played a big part in me transferring. So I said, I can stay Running Back 2 on a losing team or go somewhere and possibly be Running Back 1 and win a natty."

There was a lot of uncertainty at Florida

Florida has been a struggling program in the last couple of seasons in college football. In his two seasons playing for the team, Trevor Etienne reckons a lot was left unanswered at the program, which created a lot of uncertainty in the rebuilding process:

"For me, it was like, does the good outweigh the bad? I've been with Florida for two years. I went through that whole process of rebuilding, it's kind of still rebuilding. I felt like there was a lot of uncertainty, so like, a lot of questions were unanswered.

The Gator has recorded seven losses in the last three seasons, falling behind in a landscape that continues to get competitive. Considering their tough schedule next season, a resurgence looks unlikely for Florida in 2024.

A warm reception for Trevor Etienne

Trevor Etienne noted that everyone in the Bulldogs team has welcomed him to the program with open arms since he arrived. He admired the connection in the locker room, which is something different from Florida.

“Everyone has been welcoming me with open arms. …. I’m in this with the long run with ya’ll,” Etienne said.

“Coming from another program, I see how you interact with each other, I see how you all care and love one another, so that made it easier for me to get to know everyone.”

Trevor Etienne brings something different to the Georgia backfield in the rushing game next season. Many already consider him as the Bulldogs’ best running back since D’Andre Swift. Fans will get a glimpse of what he has to offer in the spring game.