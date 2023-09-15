Stephen A. Smith's flawed analysis of Alabama's QB had CFB fans buzzing: "@stephenasmith doesn’t watch college football."

Stephen A. Smith is widely considered to be one of the biggest names in sports media. Despite this, fans believe that he may not pay as much attention to college football as he claims.

On his ESPN show "First Take," Smith mispronounced Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe's name, while crediting him with Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers' stat line:

"It's going to be a tough season for Alabama because this kid Milroy – listen, I wish him nothing but the best, I hope that he ultimately gets it turned around – he's not what we're accustomed to seeing from the quarterback position from Alabama. ... This dude is not ready, and you saw it.

"He threw for 349 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions, but bottom line is Milroy is not that guy."

@usctrojan43 claimed that the sports media personality does not watch college football:

"@stephenasmith doesn’t watch college football. He said usc doesn’t play anyone because pac 12 was weak before the season started smh. Of course @finebaum doesn’t care about the pac 12 either 🤡"

@pmitchell6591 had a similar sentiment:

"Dude has tried to comment on USC football in the past and you can tell by the information he purports to know, he definitely doesn't watch their games."

@GatorPunisher67 also believes he doesn't watch the sport while labeling him as overpaid:

"He doesn’t watch. PERIOD. Most OVETPAID talking head in TV"

@jsemp believes that Stephen A. Smith's miscue may be the root of his status:

"How many times must @espn allow this guy to show up unprepared? He is an embarrassment to their company. He is checked out & looking for someone to give him a late night talk show! He doesn't care about his work ethic because ESPN allows him to get away with it all the time."

Stephen A. Smith reveals how Deion Sanders should respond to Jay Norvell

Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell made headlines as he appeared to take a shot at Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders ahead of their Week 3 matchup. On his weekly radio show, Norvell said:

"I sat down with ESPN today – and I don't care if they hear it in Boulder – I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off, and I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off. That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter."

When asked about Norvell's comments on "First Take," Stephen A. Smith said:

"If I was Deion Sanders, I would heed those words, and here's what I would do: I would go out there Saturday, I would bust their living a**, and then I'd go to midfield at the end and I'd take off my hat and my glasses and say, 'Congratulations, great game.' That's exactly how I would do it, and that's exactly what's going to happen."

Sanders has since responded, claiming that Norvell has now made things personal. The Pro and College Football Hall of Famer has made it clear that he is paying attention to the outside chatter from opponents in his first season coaching in the FBS.