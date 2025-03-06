Stephen A. Smith shares how Coach Prime has inadvertently played a part in recent attacks on Shedeur Sanders’ character

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, has always been a divisive figure in the football world. While he gets a lot of credit for being one of the best football players ever, many call him arrogant. Now there are reports that NFL teams were left with a similar impression of his son Shedeur Sanders after interviews at the NFL Combine.

On Wednesday, Stephen A. Smith spoke on "First Take" about why he thinks Shedeur's character is being attacked.

"He's done nothing wrong, so why are we having this conversation about his character? I'm gonna tell you why, because you got people hating on his daddy," Smith said (starts at 10:35). "They want any excuse they can come up with and let me remind America. This is why Deion Sanders is hated by some people, because he was the greatest and he told you so. Then he went out there and showed you so.

"You were helpless to do anything about it. Then when he talked about it, not only could you play better than him, you couldn't talk better than him, you couldn't articulate your thoughts better than him. You didn't have that swag, that flavor about you. Deion knew it, and you hated him for it. Since you couldn't touch him, now you're trying to touch his son. This is low."

Multiple NFL teams reportedly did not like Coach Prime's son Shedeur Sanders in their interviews

More than one QB coach has reportedly called out Shedeur Sanders for being "arrogant."

The first report to come out about Sanders' bad interviews came from insider Josina Anderson, who said a QB coach for a team drafting within the top seven called Shedeur "brash and arrogant." Additionally, NBC's Matthew Berry reported that at least two teams said he came off as unprofessional and disinterested.

Berry added that those same teams conducted interviews with Miami QB Cam Ward and had the opposite impression.

