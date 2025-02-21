Steve Sarkisian reveals how ex-players performance in NFL impacts Texas

Texas has progressed significantly under Steve Sarkisian in the last two seasons. The Longhorns have appeared in the conference championship game in the last two seasons and have also made it to the College Football Playoff .

The performance of the program in recent years has increased its reputation within the landscape. It has played a crucial role in recruiting as Texas ended the 2025 cycle as the No. 1 ranked team. However, the impact of former players in the NFL has been another reason for that.

In an interview with Kay Adams on the “Up & Adams Show,” Steve Sarkisian discussed the program’s recent success and its future trajectory. He highlighted the Super Bowl LVIX performances of his former players as a testament to where Texas football is headed.

"It was pretty cool to think the two receivers in that game were both leading receivers, both guys that played for us in our system," Sarkisian said, speaking on Philadelphia Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith and Kansas City Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy. "Kind of a little feather in our cap. Helps in recruiting."

Devonta Smith played under Steve Sarkisian while he was the offensive coordinator of Alabama under Nick Saban, playing a crucial role in his 2020 Heisman Trophy win. Xavier Worthy, on the other hand, was a strong member of the Longhorns receiving corps from 2021 to 2023.

Steve Sarkisian hopes to get more players into the NFL

With Texas becoming more prominent in the college football landscape, Steve Sarkisian is hoping to see more of his players drafted to the NFL in the coming years. Not only that, he wants to see them make an impact on the professional stage and make appearances in the Super Bowl.

“I think it's a sign of where our program is headed and the kind of guys we’re producing," Sarkisian said. "Hopefully, we can keep getting guys into the NFL with opportunities to play for Super Bowls because that's the ultimate right, from a player's perspective.”

Texas will have another good crop of players in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. The Longhorns already saw a program-record 14 players get invited to the NFL Combine. Here's a look at the players invited to Indianapolis:

Quinn Ewers, Quarterback

Jaydon Blue, Running Back

Isaiah Bond, Wide Receiver

Matthew Golden, Wide Receiver

Gunnar Helm, Tight End

Kelvin Banks Jr., Offensive Lineman

Hayden Conner, Offensive Lineman

Jake Majors, Offensive Lineman

Cam Williams, Offensive Lineman

Vernon Broughton, Defensive Lineman

Alfred Collins, Defensive Lineman

Barryn Sorrell, EDGE

Jahdae Barron, Defensive Back

Andrew Mukuba, Defensive Back

