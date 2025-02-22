Steve Sarkisian shares one college football event which surprised him more than the mega Luka Doncic trade

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has been busy on the recruiting trail after his QB Quinn Ewers declared for the 2025 NFL draft. While work has been chaotic, so has his basketball fandom.

Ad

Sarkisian is a huge fan of the LA Lakers, who made one of the biggest trades in the history of basketball earlier this month. They acquired superstar Luke Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Anthony Davis and a package of role players and draft picks. The move shocked the basketball world and likewise Sarkisian.

On Thursday, Sarkisian appeared on the "Up & Adams Show" to discuss the Longhorns and their offseason. Sarkisian was also asked what was more surprising between the trade and the news that Bill Belichick took the head coaching job at UNC.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Maybe Bill Belichick going to UNC," Sarkisian said (starts at 1:55). "At first you know there was some rumblings I was like, he's just kicking the tires to get an NFL team to come get him. Then he took the job. Then he took Mike Lombardi with him and I was with Mike Lombardi in Oakland in 2004 so I was like ok they're really assembling this thing to go for it."

Ad

Ad

Steve Sarkisian talks about what the Bill Belichick hiring means for college football

Sarkisian then went on to discuss what the Bill Belichick signing means for college football.

"I think it talks a little bit about college football just where we're at," Sarkisian said (starts at 2:25). "The fact that Chip Kelly goes from being an assistant coach with Ryan Day, now he's in the NFL. Bill Belichick's now coaching college football. Matt Patricia's now a defensive coordinator at Ohio State.

Ad

"Just the idea and thought behind where college football's at today is pretty exciting. To think that someone who's one of the greatest, if not the greatest of all time, is coaching our game now because he sees the value in it is pretty cool."

With Belichick taking the job at UNC rather than returning to the NFL, many people in the media say that college football is more prestigious than it used to be. Although it is not on the level of the NFL, there is no denying how impactful having Belichick join UNC is for the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback