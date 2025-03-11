Steve Sarkisian's Texas hype up the Longhorns' prowess in NFL Combine with J Cole's "Under the Sun"

Steve Sarkisian had a host of his players take part in the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis a few weeks ago. A program-record 14 Longhorns were invited to Lucas Oil Stadium to participate in the 2025 edition of the annual athletic drills as the draft approaches.

Texas saw many of its players at the Combine impress significantly in Indianapolis, boosting their draft stock in the process. It was undoubtedly a testament to the rapid growth the program has witnessed in the last couple of years under the leadership of Steve Sarkisian.

Steve Sarkisian and Texas football had a hype-up video for the players' performance at the Combine on Monday. The video had Longhorns players taking part in a series of different drills at the Lucas Oil Stadium, showcasing their prowess, with J. Cole’s 2019 song “Under the Sun" as its soundtrack.

Have a look at the video posted on Instagram below:

Steve Sarkisian addresses offseason NFL jobs link

Steve Sarkisian will likely see many of his players head to the NFL in April, but he won't be following them to the league. The coach has been linked to a series of coaching gigs this offseason, showcasing the level of attention his work in Austin has garnered.

However, the coach is not interested in moving away from Texas anytime soon. In his press conference session on Monday, Sarkisian reinstated his commitment to the Longhorns, making his ambition with the program clear.

“I didn’t come here to put on a hat to say I’m a head coach again,” Sarkisian said. “It was a long journey to get back to this seat. But I came here — I was very clear in my opening press conference and I’ve been very clear along the way — to win championships.

“We’ve got a lot of unfinished business. I wasn’t entertaining anything that was beyond making sure I had a really good job here and I could solidify the job here and I could hire the best people I could here and I could recruit the best players I could here to go try to do that. I’m proud of the work we’ve done.”

Steve Sarkisian will once again lead Texas to challenge for the national title in 2025 after falling short of the championship game in the last two seasons. The team will also be in the frame for the SEC championship after playing Georgia in the title game in 2024.

Some analysts and bookies seem to believe that the Longhorns are among the favorites to win the national championship next season. With their roster for 2025 and exploits in the past few years, they will definitely be up for it.

