Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal Sarkisian drops her thrilled reactions to Texas Longhorns' Week 12 success

The Texas Longhorns are on the cusp of making the Big 12 championship game. Coach Steve Sarkisian knew that a visit to the Jack Trice Stadium to play the Iowa State Cyclones was a tricky game.

The Longhorns had lost three of their last four games at the Jack Trice Stadium. Saturday's game was much closer than was comfortable for most Texas fans, with the team only leading 6-3 at half-time.

Although they finally pulled off a 26-16 win, it was not without cost. Wide receiver Xavier Worthy and running back CJ Baxter were injured in the intense clash. After the game, Sarkisian revealed just how hard of a slog the game was:

“I was really proud of our team in that this was not one phase or one aspect,” Sarkisian said. “This was a lot of different players making plays tonight, making plays in some pretty critical moments.”

Loreal Sarkisian, the Texas coach's wife was as thrilled as any Longhorns fan following the tricky win. She posted her delight following the hard-fought win, on her Instagram stories with the caption:

"Yeahhhhhh fellas!!!!...put some RESPECT on my boys' name."

Redemption for Steve Sarkisian

The Texas Longhorns were not always so good. During Steve Sarkisian's first year in 2021, they were humbled 30-7 at the Jack Trice Stadium by the Iowa State Cyclones.

They were 4-5 and down and out for the season. They ended that miserable season 5-7 and did not look like contenders for anything. This year is different, though, as the Longhorns are 10-1 and have their eyes on the Big 12 championship game and a spot in the college football playoffs.

After the 26-16 win, Steve Sarkisian recalled that game in 2021 and how far the Longhorns have come in such a short time.

“This was a tough scene,” Sarkisian said. “I think that was a moment when the program started to change after that. That was a long week for us in that year. That was a tough night to endure. So to come back on our farewell tour and get some redemption here is a big one.”

“Five-star culture vs. five-star players,” Sarkisian added. “Well, now we have both.”

It's the first 10-win season of Steve Sarkisian's coaching career and the fact that it came at such a venue will reflect the redemption arc of the Texas coach.

Whether or not the Texas Longhorns can clinch a college football playoff spot, the work done by Sarkisian to turn around the program has been remarkable.