Steve Sarkisian shares 1-word reaction to Texas' players' major inclusion in NFL Combine 

The Texas Longhorns' depth of talent was once again on show on Thursday after a release on NFL.com revealed the names of players who will be participating in the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. The Longhorns will have 14 of its players from last season at the annual showcase event.

The 14 players invited to the NFL Combine set a new program record, surpassing last year's total of 11. This year, Texas ranks second in combined participants, trailing only the reigning national champion Ohio State, which has 15 players.

With this year's invitees, the Longhorns have now tied Georgia for the most players invited to the NFL Combine over the past two years, with 25 players in total. This goes to show the increased prominence of the program in the last few years within the college football landscape.

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian had a one-word reaction to the news of his players being invited to the NFL Combine:

“#development,” Sarkisian wrote on X/Twitter.

Texas players invited to 2025 NFL Combine

Texas had a host of players that have significant impact over the past couple of years invited to Indianapolis. The Longhorns' players list, headlined by Quinn Ewers, had a total of nine offensive players and five defensive players on the list of invitees:

#1. Quinn Ewers, QB

#2. Isaiah Bond, WR

#3. Matthew Golden, WR

#4. Jaydon Blue, RB

#5. Gunnar Helm, TE

#6. Kelvin Banks, OL

#7. Hayden Conner, OL

#8. Cam Williams, OL

#9. Jake Majors, OL

#10. Jahdae Barron, DB

#11. Andrew Mukuba, DB

#12. Barryn Sorrell, EDGE

#13. Vernon Broughton, DL

#14. Alfred Collins, DL

A couple of draft-eligible Longhorns players, however, did not receive an invite to the Combine. These include Bill Norton, Silas Holden, David Gbenda and a host of others.

College football program with the most NFL Combine invitees

According to NFL.com, a total of 329 prospects have been invited to attend the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine, which will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from Feb. 27 through Mar. 2. A host of programs saw themselves well represented on the list.

Here’s a closer look at the program with the most invitees to the 2025 NFL Combine:

#1. Ohio State - 15

#2. Texas 14

#3. Georgia - 14

#4. Oregon - 12

#5. Ole Miss - 11

#6. South Carolina - 11

#7. Miami - 10

#8. Florida - 9

#9. Alabama - 9

#10. LSU - 8

#11. Michigan - 8

#12. Notre Dame - 8

#13. Iowa - 7

#14. Clemson - 6

#15. Minnesota - 6

#16. Tennessee - 6

#17. North Carolina - 6

#18. Virginia Tech - 6

