"Stuffed Deion Sanders in a locker" - CFB fans react as Denver TE picks Sherrone Moore’s Michigan over Colorado 

By Ben Tredinnick
Modified May 22, 2025 20:04 GMT
Picture Source: mason__bonner13 (Instagram)
Mason Bonner, a three-star tight end prospect from the state of Colorado, has announced which program he'll play for. On Thursday, Bonner declared for the Michigan Wolverines.

In choosing the Wolverines, Bonner turned down offers from the likes of the Miami Hurricanes and his home state team, the Colorado Buffaloes.

Here is how college football fans reacted to this news on social media.

These fans have reacted to Bonner ignoring the Buffs.

"Stuffed Deion into a locker" said this fan
"Great choice to leave Colorado. All the good ones leave the state!" Said another fan.
However, these fans have said that the Buffaloes were not in the running to get him.

"Julius Miles and Gavin Mueller are Colorado’s TE targets, you insufferable twat." Said this fan
"We wasn't recruiting him buddy" said another fan

These fans are happy that Bonner is heading to the Wolverines.

"Smart move young man! Go be great!" Said this fan
"Get ready to learn 5-0 buddy" said another fan
"Congrats young man you just earned a win over Ohio state ." Said a third fan

Finally, these fans have mentioned the snub of the Miami Hurricanes in his decision to join Michigan

"Great decision young man over MiAmI" said this fan
"Miami NIL ran out after Cantwell 😮‍💨" said another fan
Why did Mason Bonner sign with Michigan?

Mason Bonner has been on the radar of the Michigan Wolverines for nearly two years, and his signing adds another piece to coach Sherrone Moore's offense.

As for why Bonner decided to pick the Wolverines, his father, Sherdrick Bonner, told On3.com that it may have been because of the most recent tight end star in Ann Arbor.

"Colston (Loveland) is kind of a wide receiver playing a physical tight end position when he has to. He has the ability to make guys miss and catch balls in tight windows. We watched a lot of film. It was fun to watch.There are so many positives. The brand is the brand. Growing up, you saw the blue helmet with the maize wolverine. It meant something. You throw in the fact that Sherrone Moore and Steve Casula have handled this whole thing amazingly. It’s amazing.”
While at Michigan, Bonner had the potential to be the successor to Coleston Loveland in what will be a completely different offense from what Michigan has had over the last few seasons.

With most of the talent that won the national championship game last year in the NFL, it is up to the recruitment classes to bring the team back to its former glory. With Bonner as the tight end, he provides a target for top prospect quarterback Bryce Underwood.

