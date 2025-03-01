“Subject to how the f**k he feels”: Cam Newton gives the green light to Shedeur Sanders’ decision to not throw at NFL combine

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders made waves at the NFL Combine when he announced that he would not be throwing at the NFL Combine. This has resulted in many media members questioning whether it is a red flag that Sanders is going to showcase his skills at Colorado's Pro Day instead.

Ad

On Friday, former NFL MVP and 2011 first overall pick Cam Newton released an episode of his podcast, "4th&1." On the episode, they watched a clip of NFL analyst Dan Patrick saying that people only care about this decision because it is clickbait to talk about Sanders. He pointed out that no one seems to care that Miami QB Cam Ward is also not throwing at the Combine.

Newton agreed with Patrick. He spoke about how the Combine does not matter a lot for top picks. He even referenced how he still became the first pick after a poor performance at his Combine.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Man listen, Dan Patrick that journalism came out there, making very valid points," Newton said (starts at 3:05). "If you're a top 10 pick and you perform, you performing at the Combine ain't gonna make or break you getting picked. That's the reality. So, yes Shedeur not throwing at the Combine is definite clickbait. Should he throw at the Combine? That's subjective to how the f**k he feels.

Ad

"Look, I threw at the Combine. I told you this last week, I stunk up the place. Not stunk up the place but I missed some throws and it was in large part because it was not a comfortable environment. Not to say playing in the NFl you're always gonna be comfortable. Number two, I didn't know the receivers, tempo, pace, or whatever."

Ad

Ad

Shedeur Sanders is not the first QB to skip the throwing portion of the NFL Combine

Shedeur Sanders' decision to forgo the throwing portion of the NFL Combine has been much discussed. However, he is hardly the first quarterback anticipated to go first overall to skip some aspects of the NFL Combine.

Andrew Luck never participated in Combine drills, nor did Joe Burrow, and both of them were the first overall pick in their draft classes. This season, Cam Ward is also opting out of the throwing portion of the NFL Combine.

Thus, Sanders is not the only who has skipped throwing at the Combine.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place