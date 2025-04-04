Super Bowl champ picks Shedeur Sanders over Cam Ward despite Giants & Browns reportedly losing interest in him

Super Bowl champion cornerback Bucky Brooks believes Shedeur Sanders is the best quarterback prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be the first two QBs off the board, with Ward a heavy favorite to go first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

However, Brooks said that he'll pick Sanders ahead of Ward as he believes he will be a better pro QB.

"I'm going with Shedeur Sanders because I believe he's the best processor in the draft," Brooks said on Thursday, via NFL Network. "When we look at the way the quarterback position has traditionally been played, he fits that mold. Classic dropback passer, a guy who really delivers with touch, timing, and anticipation.

"When you think about how the game is traditionally played, it's about putting the ball in the right place and making good decisions so you don't turn it over. Shedeur Sanders does that, so for me, I expect him to play at a higher level than he played at in college because the way he plays, is the right way."

It's an interesting comment from Brooks, as Sanders' draft stock appears to be tumbling just weeks away from the draft.

According to the odds, Ward is a heavy favorite to go first overall, followed by Abdul Carter for second overall and Travis Hunter third overall.

Sanders could slide down the draft board, as oddsmakers favor the Buffaloes QB to be selected after the eighth pick.

Shedeur Sanders was called 'brash' and 'arrogant' by an anonymous NFL QB coach

Shedeur Sanders is a polarizing figure in the 2025 NFL draft and a QB coach of an NFL team picking in the top seven wasn't thrilled by him.

NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported that the QB coach told her that Sanders was brash and arrogant, which will likely impact his draft stock.

"I am disappointed to hear that a quarterbacks coach from a team drafting in the top 7 referred to Shedeur Sanders as coming off 'brash' and 'arrogant' in his team interview and making his assessment known to a number of people, per source," Anderson tweeted on March 4.

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season at Colorado, helping the team to a bowl game.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

