“Tell me what he can do”: Shannon Sharpe joins forces with Warren Sapp to take a stand for Shedeur Sanders amid recent criticism

NFL and college football analyst Shannon Sharpe believes Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders is getting a lot of criticism and hate he doesn't deserve.

Sanders finished his college career with the Buffaloes and could be a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, heading into the draft, Sanders has faced criticism for not participating at the scouting combine, which Sharpe doesn't think is fair.

“The combine job isn’t to build you up, it’s to break you down. It’s to tell you about all your flaws, and why you shouldn’t go where you go," Sharpe said Friday on 'NightCap' (1:30). "'You’re not fast enough, he’s not big enough, the point of attack, he gets lost in, you know his transition isn’t good, he’s not good with his eyes, he’s not good with his hands, oh his arms are too short,' you know, 'Oh he don’t play with a low center gravity.'

"They telling you all the things the guy... tell me what he can do, damn it! 'Cause I got to take somebody outta here, so what can they do? You telling me everything that he can’t do, I need something, tell me what he can do!"

Sharpe is the latest analyst to defend Sanders, as Warren Sapp has said he wants to find the anonymous quarterbacks coach who took aim at Shedeur.

"I've been working for the last 48 hours to get his name," Sapp told 'Thee Pregame Show.' "If I get his name, we gonna do a deep dive into his life."

Sanders went 353-for-477 for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Stephen A. Smith also frustrated Shedeur Sanders is facing criticism

An NFL quarterbacks coach from a team with a top-seven pick said Shedeur Sanders was arrogant in his interview. After the report came out, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith was frustrated with the report and wanted the coach to come out and say he said it and why.

“I’m getting angry because a young, black man, highly successful, highly accomplished, and incomparable and incredible pedigree is entering the NFL, is considered easily one of the top two quarterbacks entering the NFL Draft," Smith said.

Shedeur Sanders will likely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

