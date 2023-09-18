"Tennessee should not be ahead of Florida or Missouri" - Fans react to No. 23 Vols outranking Gators and Bears in AP Top 25 Rankings after Week 3

Fans of fellow SEC teams are not happy with Tennessee featuring in the AP Top 25 after Week 3 of college football. The Volunteers are No. 23 on the AP Top 25 heading into Week 4, dropping 12 places from No. 11 after Week 2.

Now, fans of other Southeastern Conference teams think the Vols are ranked higher than they should be. A Florida fan on Reddit, “u/baltravens27,” hit the nail on the head and wrote:

“Tennessee should not be ahead of Florida or Missouri.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Another Gators fan, “u/IammYourDAD, " supported the Redditor's claim and wrote they didn't “understand the logic” behind the ranking.

A Tennessee fan, “u/super1s,” agreed that the Vols are currently unworthy of being in the Top 25. They wrote that they had “no clue why anyone would rank us top 25 currently.”

Check out the reactions below:

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Comment byu/tomdawg0022 from discussion inCFB Expand Post

Last weekend, the Volunteers fell to a 29-16 defeat at the hands of their rivals, the Florida Gators. With that loss, the Vols’ record for the season currently stands at 2-1.

They had won their first two games against Virginia and Austin Peay. However, a fellow SEC team, Florida, was the Vols’ real test. And they failed.

Are the Tennessee Vols correctly ranked?

One would be compelled to agree with No. 25 Florida fans who want their team ranked above No. 23 Tennessee. However, the Gators do not have a 100% record this season.

In their season opener, the Gators were handed a 24-11 defeat by the Utah Utes. Therefore, one can’t say they have a better record than the Vols.

Even so, it should be understood that the AP Top 25 can only partially satisfy every fan base. But that does not prevent the disgruntled fans from airing their displeasure. Ultimately, the poll represents some selected opinions, albeit informed.

Over time, fans and observers of college football have realized that a team’s position in the poll can be immaterial in certain games. Unranked teams can upset the highest-ranked teams on any given day. And that is the beauty of the sport. No team can be completely ruled out before any game of football.

As this SEC season gets underway, the Vols will look to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Florida. Their next game against UTSA will be the best opportunity to get back on track before facing their next SEC opponent, South Carolina.

The next few weeks will reveal if the Vols can challenge for the SEC championship title this season.