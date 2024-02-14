Tennessee-NCAA lawsuit hearing has a special mention of Brock Purdy as NIL investigation catches heat in college football world

The Tennessee-NCAA antitrust lawsuit had its first hearing on Tuesday morning before U.S. District Judge Clifton Corker at the Eastern District Court of Tennessee in Greenville.

On behalf of the state of Tennessee, Cam Norris pointed out that some college athletes across the country were making more than San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy in the NFL, per The Tennessean.

The “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 NFL Draft, who recently led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, earns $870,000 in salary for the 2023–24 season.

The lawsuit, filed by the State of Tennessee and Commonwealth of Virginia, was initiated a day after reports surfaced that the NCAA was probing the Tennessee athletic department for numerous alleged violations related to NIL regulations.

After listening to the arguments presented by both parties, the judge announced that they would issue a ruling on the preliminary injunction soon. This injunction is aimed at preventing the NCAA from enforcing its regulations on compensation for athletes' NIL as part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit.

Tennessee Attorney General expects a successful case

During the hour-long hearing on Tuesday, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti emphasized that athletes face severe consequences due to the ever-changing landscape of NIL regulations.

Citing the clarity of the anti-trust law, Skrmetti believes the lawsuit against the NCAA will be a successful one. He also expressed his happiness at the way the legal battle is currently going. This could lead to full litigation if there's a need for it, according to the Attorney General.

“Everybody else involved in college sports is getting rich at those student-athletes' expense,” Skrmetti said. “That is not legal, not right and it needs to change."

“Antitrust law in this area is clear, and as the Court has previously said, our case is likely to succeed on the merits. We are happy with the case’s progression and look forward to litigating it fully if necessary.”

NCAA attorney reportedly struggled in his defense

One of the biggest highlights of the Tuesday hearing was when the judge sought an explanation on an issue that is keenly contested among the enthusiasts of the landscape.

Judge Corker requested the NCAA attorney clarify the distinction between college recruits "negotiating" NIL offers, which is not allowed by the NCAA and recruits "engaging in conversations" with collectives about the market value of their NIL, which is permitted by the NCAA.

According to Adam Sparks of Knox News, the NCAA attorney struggled to give a strong explanation to clarify the query by the judge. Skrmetti stated that the attorney's inability to present a compelling argument demonstrates that student-athletes are subjected to an unfair situation.