Tennessee Titans GM Mike Borgonzi drops potential hint about selecting QB Cam Ward in the 2025 NFL draft

Cam Ward has been projected to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft in the last couple of months. Widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the draft class, Ward is a strong candidate for the Tennessee Titans, which holds the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft.

In a report by Paul Kuharski, it appears the Titans will draft Ward in Green Bay in April. Titans GM Mike Borgonzi gave a hint in an intriguing remark about selecting a franchise quarterback, further fueling speculation that Ward could be their choice.

“I was taught over the years, if you find the quarterback that you want, and you think he’s a franchise quarterback, then you’re not going to pass on him,” Borgonzi said, via PaulKuharsky.com (Per On3).

“I think anytime you can find a quarterback that can lift your football team and that you feel is the caliber of player you’re talking about, those guys are worth more. There is really no price on those guys.”

The Titans have paid close attention to Cam Ward in recent months as they prepare to move on from Will Levis. They attended his Pro Day on the Miami campus and treated him to dinner before completing a private workout with him, according to Pro Football Talk.

Brian Callahan joins Mike Borgonzi in speaking highly of Cam Ward

While the words of Mike Borgonzi on Sunday offered some hint on what the Titans would do with the first pick, coach Brian Callahan offered further conviction on Monday.

Callahan spoke about Cam Ward's talent and development over the years, noting that his progress has been particularly impressive. This suggests they might have made the decision to bring him to Nashville.

"You saw the flashes at Washington State -- maybe it's a talent disparity, I don't think there is a crazy swing in talent," Callahan said, via PaulKuharsky.com (Per CBS Sports). "You saw the flashes. Then, all of a sudden, he gets to Miami and then you saw it consistently. And I think that just comes from playing. I think that's why these guys that have stayed in school longer, who are playing four and five years.

“I think it's helping them because they're getting chances to get more reps and more opportunities and you see their games sort of smooth out, become more consistent, become more pro-ready, is the best way to put it.”

Ward’s final college football season at Miami is evidence that he can thrive in the NFL. He broke the school's single-season records for passing yards and touchdowns, all while cementing his place as the NCAA's all-time leader in career touchdown passes.

