“Terrible idea”: College football fans react as NFL draft analyst makes a bold case for Jalen Milroe to land with the New York Giants

NFL and college football analyst Dan Orlovsky believes the New York Giants are a perfect landing spot for Jalen Milroe. Milroe will be attending the 2025 NFL draft, which many were surprised by, as some thought he'd be a late Day 2 pick or an early Day 3 pick.

However, ahead of the draft, Milroe's name has been floated as going early in the second round. Mel Kiper Jr. had the New York Giants selecting Milroe with the No. 34 pick.

After Kiper's projection, Orlovsky also agreed, saying the Giants make a lot of sense for the former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback.

"If I could hand pick one team for Jalen Milroe, it would be the New York Giants. ... This would be the perfect place for both the player and the organization," Orlovsky said on NFL Live on April 8.

After Orlovsky's comment, college football fans seemed to disagree, as some don't think Milroe will last in the NFL.

"How can you say it’s perfect place. They have no coaching," a fan said.

"If he’s there in the 3rd, maybe, 4th for sure. Picking that high up in the 2nd should be for a player that fell out of the 1st," another fan said.

College football fans don't think Milroe going to the Giants in the second round makes a lot of sense.

"Terrible idea," a fan said.

"Giants are a dumpster fire. And Milroe isn’t a NFL QB," another fan said.

Milroe had an up-and-down career at Alabama, which is why many are torn on whether he will be able to have success in the NFL.

"Dan shut up!! this is a dumb idea I don’t want another inaccurate QB that would take opportunities away from Nabers because he can’t complete a pass, please keep Milroe far away from The Giants," a fan said.

Milroe went 205-for-319 for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He also rushed for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, but Alabama failed to make the college football playoff with him at the helm.

NFL draft analyst says teams 'love' Jalen Milroe

Jalen Milroe has seen his draft stock increase in the last few weeks heading into the 2025 NFL draft.

According to NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., some teams love Milroe, which will lead to the Alabama quarterback being selected earlier than expected.

"There is some love for Milroe in NFL circles right now, and he could fit well in New York," Kiper wrote in his ESPN mock draft.

Jalen Milroe was a starter at Alabama for two years and led them to the college football playoffs the year prior. Although he is a good runner, his accuracy has been put into question, which could hurt his draft stock.

The 2025 NFL draft is set for April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

