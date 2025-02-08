Texas 5-star recruit responds to critics with a clapback

Texas secured the No. 1 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle following the conclusion of the national signing day. One of their biggest commits in the class is five-star defensive lineman Justus Terry, who flipped his commitment to the Longhorns on early signing day.

Justus Terry’s college football journey in Austin is already underway after he enrolled early at the school last month. However, discussions are emerging about the pivotal moments and influences that led him to flip his commitment from Georgia and choose Texas.

The decision to flip his commitment away from Georgia during the Early Signing Period in December sent shockwaves to the landscape. This week, On3 Sports Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons suggested that NIL opportunities played a significant role in his final choice.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t know how else to say it, just a straight-up better NIL package,” Simmons said in a report on Wednesday. "That’s kind of what it came down to." Justus had the better, much longer connections in Athens with Tray Scott, Kirby Smart, Glen Schumann and multiple off-field staffers.

“He had been there to Athens too many times to count. Texas got involved in the fall, communication picked up in the summer and they got him on campus for an official visit. ... But I think the simple answer is: the better NIL package won out.”

However, Justus Terry had a clapback for Chad Simmon's report. In response to his claim about his commitment, the five-star defensive lineman took to Instagram on Thursday to refute the claims.

“People say anything when you don't give them details on why you made your decision," Terry wrote on his Instagram story. "That's the only thing people can think about 'NIL'.”

Full list of names in Texas class of 2025

Texas has been able to assemble a talented group ranked No. 1 in the class of 2025. The Longhorns recruited 25 players in the cycle, including four five-stars, 14 four-stars and seven three-stars. Here's a look at the players, their positions and their home states.

#1, Jonah Williams, S, Texas, Five-star

#2, Justus Terry, DL, Georgia, Five-star

#3, Kaliq Lockett, WR, Texas, Five-star

#4, Kade Phillip, CB, Texas, Five-star

#5, Lance Jackson, Edge, Texas, Four-star

#6, Jaime Ffrench, WR, Florida, Four-star

#7, Nick Townsend, TE, Texas, Four-star

#8, Elijah Barnes, LB, Texas, Four-star

#9, Graceson Littleton, CB, Florida, Four-star

#10, Michael Terry III, ATH, Texas, Four-star

#11, Myron Charles, DL, Florida. Four-star

#12, Smith Orogbo, Edge, Houston, Four-star

#13, Daylan McCutcheon, WR, Texas, Four-star

#14, James Simon, RB, Louisiana, Four-star

#15, Josiah Sharma, DL, California, Four-star

#16, KJ Lacey, QB, Alabama, Four-star

#17, Nick Brooks, OT, Georgia, Four-star

#18, Zelus Hicks, S, Georgia, Four-star

#19, Jonathan Cunningham, LB, Texas, Three-star

#20, Jackson Christian, IOL, Texas, Three-star

#21, Rickey Stewart, RB, Texas, Three-star

#22, Emaree Winston, TE, Georgia, Three-star

#23, Caleb Chester, CB, Texas, Three-star

#24, Jordan Coleman, OT, Texas, Three-star

#25, Devin Coleman, IOL, Texas, Three-star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.