Texas AD Chris Del Conte reveals his plan to revive glorious Texas vs Texas A&M matchup on Thanksgiving week

Texas Longhorns athletic director Chris Del Conte hopes to revive the school's rivalry with Texas A&M now that both schools are in the SEC.

Texas vs. Texas A&M used to be a storied college football rivalry as it was played every year between 1915 and 2011 until the Aggies left the Big 12 for the SEC.

The schools have played 118 times with the Longhorns leading the series 76-37-5.

With Texas joining the SEC, the schools will play against each other on Nov. 30 as part of the SEC's rivalry week. Although the rivalry has been restored, the hope for Del Conte is to have the rivalry on Thanksgiving week.

"Texas AD Chris Del Conte says Texas will play Texas A&M annually in football, and his hope 'is to move it back to Thursday' of Thanksgiving week."

Having Texas vs. Texas A&M on Thanksgiving would be a massive treat for college football fans, but whether or not that will happen is to be seen. But the good news is the fact that the schools will resume their legendary rivalry this upcoming football season.

Chris Del Conte explains Texas' move to SEC

The Texas Longhorns joining the SEC is exciting news for Longhorn fans and fans of the SEC.

The decision was not made easily, however, but Del Conte says getting their rivals back played a key role in the decision to go to the SEC.

“Now, the Southeastern Conference — I want to be very candid on this,” said Del Conte, via Saturday Down South.

“So many things have changed. Whether it be the tax laws, whether it be who we play at home. We don’t have a real rival at home. Our rival, we play at a neutral site. I loved our time in the Big 12 but we started to look where our brand is and where we’re going and what we need to do.”

Del Conte added:

“The Southeastern Conference was an opportunity that we looked at over the course of conversation. We put ourselves in a position with the SEC and they said ‘this is a good time for us.’ We needed to do something for Texas. Not playing A&M. Not having the traditional rivalries of Arkansas."

Texas will kick off its 2024 season at home against Colorado State before going on the road to play Michigan in Week 2.