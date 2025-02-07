"Texas is the new Ohio State": Josh Pate makes an optimistic observation on Steve Sarkisian's recruiting

Head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have put together another strong recruiting class. However, they have drawn criticism because they have not been able to get over the hump to win a National Championship.

On Thursday's "Josh Pate's College Football Show," Pate talked about this and how people are treating Texas the same way they used to treat Georgia and Ohio State (starts at 40:50).

"I had some takeaways, not from yesterday, but from this entire recruiting cycle now. Texas just keeps on stacking. Texas is the new Ohio State. Ohio State was the new Georgia. So, what I mean by that if you watched the show for a while you know what I mean. For a while, Kirby and Georgia were the team that recruited at a high level and won a whole lot of games there.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"But they couldn't win the big one. It was dumb. So then they won a couple of titles and then everyone shifted their attention to Ryan Day. Oh Ryan Day. He's a good recruiter and they won all their other games but they can't win the big one. Ok well they just one the big one."

Josh Pate then went on to discuss how the new powerhouse getting criticized for not winning is Texas.

"Well now guess where their attention is going. It's going to Austin, Texas, and it's going to Steve Sarkisian, and it's going to where whether or not he's going to win the big one. Look at Sark, yeah he can stack all these recruiting classes, yeah they've got all this talent, yeah they've got all these deep pockets in NIL, but they can't win the big one.

"Yeah they can, they just haven't. The best way to go about that is not to pay attention to what people are saying on the outside."

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have another strong recruiting class

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have consistently put together strong recruiting classes. This year was no different as they have the top class in the nation, per 247 Sports.

So, the Longhorns have continued to position themselves for success in the years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.