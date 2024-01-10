"That was my fault": Washington WR Rome Odunze shoulders blame for crucial incomplete pass in championship game loss

Washington's star receiver Rome Odunze took responsibility for a key fourth-down drop that hurt his team's chances of winning the national title against Michigan on Monday. He told ESPN's "SportsCenter" after the 34-13 loss, "That was my fault."

The play happened in the second quarter when Washington trailed 17-3 and went for it on fourth-and-7 at the Michigan 47-yard line. Odunze got open deep, but he and quarterback Michael Penix Jr. were not on the same page.

Penix threw the ball toward the sideline, while Odunze ran straight down the field. He tried to adjust and reach for the ball, but it fell incomplete.

The turnover on downs was one of many offensive woes for No. 2 Washington (14-1), which could not keep up with Michigan's dominant defense.

The quarterback and the receiver have a remarkable connection on the field, often making big plays together and being consistent for two years in a row.

One of the bright spots for the Huskies in their disappointing loss to No. 1 Michigan (15-0) on Monday night was the performance of Rome Odunze, who caught five passes for 87 yards, averaging 17.4 yards per reception with a long of 44 yards.

Odunze is a 6-foot-3, 215-pound prospect who has attracted the attention of NFL scouts with his impressive skills and stats.

The Sporting News had the Arizona Cardinals selecting Rome Odunze with the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NFL draft in its mock draft published Monday.

According to reports, Odunze is a perfect fit for the Cardinals, who need a big-play receiver to pair with tight end Trey McBride and quarterback Kyler Murray.

Odunze had a stellar season, leading the team with 92 receptions, 1,640 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is averaging 17.8 yards per catch, which ranks among the nation's best.

The 2024 NFL draft will take place in Detroit, Michigan, from April 25-27.

The Chicago Bears, who traded up with the Carolina Panthers, have the first pick. They are followed by the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

