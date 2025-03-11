"That doesn't happen unless you're a true phenom": Analyst sees Julian Lewis winning over Colorado QB job

The spring season is here, and Colorado football, under the leadership of Deion Sanders, is ready to rumble again. One big issue this year is the quarterback position with Julian Lewis touted to replace Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders.

Ad

With his raw talent and elite skill set, Lewis has a strong case to lead the Buffaloes in 2025. The competition will be tough, but his natural ability and confidence are hard to ignore.

"He's not going to lose a competition, you know," analyst Ryan Koenigsberg said when discussing Lewis on the "DNVR Buffs Live" podcast (Timestamp: 7:30). "The way that people talk about him being just built a certain way, and, of course, when you look at the tape and you see the stats, it makes sense that he's just built differently.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That doesn't happen unless you're a true phenom."

Koenigsberg talked about Kaido Salter, who will be competing with Lewis for the starting spot, as well.

"If there's one weakness of (Salter's) game, it's his accuracy. And Lewis, maybe the biggest strength of his game is accuracy."

Ad

Just like Coach Prime, Koenigsberg is also big on Lewis' potential. It will be interesting to see who'll trump whom at Colorado for the QB1 role in the 2025 season.

Also read: Julian Lewis Shares Strong Message Ahead of First Spring Game in Colorado

Julian Lewis out to prove doubters wrong

Lewis isn't just another freshman quarterback — he’s stepping into Colorado’s program with high expectations. The former five-star recruit decommitted from USC before landing in Boulder for Coach Prime and the Buffs.

Ad

He only played three high school seasons in Georgia. However, his arrival in Colorado meant only one thing to him: competing for the starting job.

When asked about his goals for the spring, Lewis kept it simple:

"Honestly, just to grow and get stronger and learn the offense. Of course, everybody thinks it's a quarterback battle and stuff like that, but we got such great quarterbacks in the room and great personalities. I love being around the guys every day and happy to be here."

Ad

The QB1 is still not decided, and many see it as a battle between Lewis and Salter, but the teenagers are focused on development. As for outside pressure? He’s not sweating it.

Also read: "I'm just ready to work": Julian Lewis introduces himself alongside other recruits during Coach Prime's address to the 2025 class

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place