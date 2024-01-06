"That is Joe Montana-esque." - $20,000,000 worth Bill Walton makes his QB pick as Michigan vs Washington National Championship game inches closer

In the countdown to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Michigan and Washington, basketball analyst Bill Walton provided a unique perspective during a college basketball game between Colorado and Arizona.

Walton, alongside play-by-play man Dave Pasch, ventured into football territory, sharing insights on the impending clash, and he weighed in on Monday's football spectacle.

His endorsement for the Huskies was notably centered around the skills of their quarterback, Michael Penix Jr, he said:

"I love the quarterback, Penix, from Tampa. He went to I-U; it didn’t work out there. He comes to Washington. What an incredible program they’ve got up there in the Conference of Champions at U-W."

His quirky breakdown included praise for the Huskies's quarterback, Penix, and their remarkable physical fitness level.

Walton drew parallels to legendary quarterback Joe Montana, describing Penix's downfield passes as "Joe Montana-esque" and highlighting the coolness under pressure.

"That is Joe Montana-esque. Cool under pressure.”

Michael Penix's heroic performance

Michael Penix Jr., the quarterback at the center of Walton's admiration, lived up to the hype in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Penix completed 29 of 38 passes for a staggering 430 yards, leading Washington to a 37-31 victory over Texas.

Coach Kalen DeBoer hailed Penix's performance as one that showcased his deep-ball accuracy, and quick release, against a formidable Texas defense.

"[He made the] throws that we know he's capable of. And with a good defense like we were facing in Texas today, he kind of resorted to all the tools that he has and the skill sets that make him special," DeBoer said.

Penix, unfazed by his Heisman runner-up status, focused on the team's success and the ultimate goal of winning the national championship.

"As far as the Heisman thing, that's over, man. It don't matter. Right now, man, we're looking to win the national championship. That's been my goal since Day 1," Penix said

His outstanding season, exceeding 4,500 passing yards and leading the longest winning streak in the FBS at 21 games, has elevated him to the status of a Huskies legend.

Washington's underdog status and historical parallels

Despite their remarkable success, Washington is, once again, labeled as the underdogs against top-ranked Michigan.

The parallels to the 1991 team, which defeated Michigan in the Rose Bowl on their path to the national title, add a layer of historical significance to the current Huskies' journey.

Washington's mindset, echoed by receiver Rome Odunze, reflects a hunger and determination reminiscent of the '91 team's slogan, "Hungrier than ever."

"We talk about the '91 team all the time. They had a similar season to us in 1990, to our season last year. Didn't quite make the national championship, and then they had the slogan [in 1991], 'Hungrier than ever.' And that's kind of been our mindset this year," Odunze said.

The Huskies, well-versed in the legacy of their predecessors, are keenly aware that the job is not done yet, echoing a sentiment of hunger and determination that mirrors the '91 team's mindset.

