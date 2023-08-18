"That locker room bout to be in for a surprise": Pat Fitzgerald gets trolled for landing a new parent volunteer gig in high school

Pat Fitzgerald took a step toward the local football program as he agreed to embrace the new role as a parent volunteer at Loyola Academy. It's the same school where two of his sons are enrolled.

The former Northwestern head coach has reportedly completed the introductory program, training, and a comprehensive background check. He also signed a code of conduct agreement with the academy. The news was first confirmed on August 17, when Loyola Academy chose to reveal the details of their contract.

Now, he is ruthlessly trolled over social media for taking a new role amid a hazing controversy.

One of the fans sarcastically mentioned the locker room scenes:

Some took the news quite well, calling Pat Fitzgerald a fantastic coach.

Some fans even accused him of getting into the scene and establishing hazing at an earlier stage with football talents, calling him 'smart.'

Another talked about freshman initiations due to Pat's hazing allegations involving freshmen.

Additionally, the allegations against Pat have ignited a series of trolls, with fans tweeting outrightly about the same.

The controversy around hazing allegations against Fitzgerald

A former Northwestern football player filed a lawsuit against Fitzgerald seeking damages associated with the hazing scandal. The lawsuit alleged that various authoritative figures attempted to conceal sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.

The sexual misconduct allegations include players in the locker room stripping naked and expecting the same from freshmen. They were also asked to perform various acts which were obscene and derogatory. Pat Fitzgerald was reportedly accused of allowing the prevalence of racist culture.

Pat Fitzgerald's attorney, Dan Webb, issued their stance in an email, saying:

“The complaint has no validity as to Coach Fitzgerald and we will aggressively defend against these allegations with facts and evidence.”

The allegations are serious, comprising criminalized hazing acts and racist tendencies.

Loyola Academy is close to Pat's heart as his sons are enrolled in academic and athletic programs at the institution. However, his induction amidst the hazing controversy and getting fired has attracted attention on the coach.