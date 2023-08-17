"That was a pretty good deal": Pac-12 teams rejecting Apple TV deal get a reality check from ASU president Michael Crow

The Pac-12 needed a new media rights deal, which took longer than many expected. Ultimately, commissioner George Kliavkoff got an agreement with Apple for the conference's TV rights, including most games being streamed exclusively on the platform.

Although Kliavkoff thought it was a good deal, eight of the 12 member programs didn't and announced their intention to leave the Pacific-12. It was disappointing news, especially for Arizona State University president Michael Crow who liked the Apple deal.

“We had what I thought was a great offer from Apple. Most of the fan base didn’t think it was a great deal but I don’t think they knew that much about it," Crow said to radio host Mike Broomhead.

"So basically what the Apple deal was is Apple would spend $500 million the first year to take all of the football games, all the men’s basketball games, all the women’s basketball games, in the Pac-12 digitally capture them and make them available to everyone. You could play the games whenever you wanted to play them. That’s a huge, huge, huge thing."

Part of the reason why ASU's Michael Crow liked the Apple deal is due to the fact the games could be played anytime. Crow also thought the partnership would be good for the conference and the future of the Pac-12.

"A joint partnership going forward of anything above the guarantee would be a 50-50 split. So from my perspective, you kept the Pac-12 together as a regional conference. And then you’d have this whole new way to broadcast digitally all of your content.

"Most of us thought that was a pretty good deal, including me. Along the way, others didn’t think that was a good deal. Maybe Apple shouldn’t do that. At the last second, the Big Ten, working, I would guess, with their media groups, picked off two teams,” Crow told Broomhead.

ASU leaves Pac-12 for Big 12

Although ASU president Michael Crow liked the Apple media rights deal, after seeing seven of the 12 teams depart, Arizona State also decided to exit the Pac-12.

ASU ended up going with Arizona to join the Big 12 starting in the 2024 academic year. It's a big move for the Sun Devils, who have struggled in football as of late, as last year, ASU went 3-9, their worst record since 1946. It was also the worst attended season since 1968, averaging 43,081 for the six home games.

Although the 2022 season did not go well for the Sun Devils, being in the Big 12 will bring in more attendance and make them more competitive in terms of recruiting.

