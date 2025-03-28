"That’s an 11-piece" - Mark Ingram boldly predicts Alabama to surpass its win total projection for the 2025 season

Mark Ingram has offered his prediction on what Alabama's season would look like in 2025. The Crimson Tide had a disappointing outing last season, finishing with a 9-4 record and missing out on the College Football Playoff in Kalen DeBoer's first season in charge of the program.

In a recent installment of “The Triple Option” podcast, Mark Ingram boldly predicted Alabama is going to go over its projected win for the 2025 season. The Crimson Tide currently have a 9.5 win projection but the Heisman Trophy winner sees his alma mater winning at least 11 games.

Expressing confidence in DeBoer and his team, Mark Ingram broke down what the 2025 season would look like for Alabama game-by-game. The Crimson Tide are scheduled to face the same teams as 2024 in conference games for the upcoming season. However, the game sites will be flipped.

“At Florida State, we know the season they had,” Ingram said. “They’re gonna want to bounce back. Then you’ve got ULM. Then you’ve got Wisconsin… I’m going 3-0. Then you’ve got at Georgia. That’s obviously going to be a dog fight.”

“Then you go Vandy, dub. Missouri, dub. Tennessee, revenge game, dub. South Carolina, at South Carolina, dub. LSU, dub. Oklahoma, revenge game again, dub. Eastern Illinois, dub. There’s your 10.5 there. Auburn in the Iron Bowl, dub. That’s an 11-piece. That’s an 11-piece family meal.”

Mark Ingram expresses concern in Alabama playing Florida State in its non-conference game

Alabama opens the 2025 season at Florida State. While the Seminoles had an abysmal season in 2024, they will look to bounce back this year, creating some challenges for the Crimson Tide. Mark Ingram expresses concerns about playing that type of game in a non-conference schedule.

“You talk about that at Florida State to pop off, week one,” Ingram said. “We talked about the scheduling. We talked about the potential of scheduling these types of games to start the year and how it could really affect you."

“You lose that game, and you’re behind the eight-ball. Are you gonna get punished for it? Yes, you will. We saw that strength of schedule kind of didn’t get taken into place last year. So, that to start off the season is going to be a big test.”

After Alabama missed out on the playoffs last season, there's a widespread belief that the strength of schedule matters less in the decision of the CFP selection committee. This has seen many coaches negate the idea of playing tough opponents in non-league games as they could be punished for it.

