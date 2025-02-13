“That’s cap bruh”: Shedeur Sanders issues a blunt reaction to Field Yates’ Round 1 predictions in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Colorado Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders is widely viewed as one of the top two QBs in the 2025 NFL draft alongside Miami's Cam Ward. As a result, most mock drafts have projected that he will be a top-three pick, with many even projecting that he could be selected first by the Tennessee Titans.

However, Sanders is not without his doubters. This is also widely viewed as a weak class of quarterbacks, and as a result, there are many pundits who do not think there is a star QB to be had this year. Draft expert Field Yates is someone who does not think Shedeur Sanders should be a top-five pick. In a recent mock draft, he had him falling to the Raiders with the sixth pick.

Trending

In a mock draft he posted on Tuesday, he wrote this about Sanders:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We'll see whether the Raiders feel the need to try to move up the board to secure a quarterback, but in this scenario, they can land the best pure passer in the draft right at No. 6. This season, Sanders trailed only Ward in touchdown passes (37) and was fourth in the FBS in passing yards (4,134). He throws with touch and precision when given time and space in the pocket.

"Las Vegas hired Pete Carroll as its new coach, and now it needs to stop the revolving door at QB with a long-term fix. Jimmy Garoppolo wasn't the answer. Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell couldn't take hold of the job. But Sanders could quickly improve this situation."

On Wednesday, Well Off Media posted a video. In the video, Shedeur Sanders is working out and watching TV as they speak about Field Yates' mock draft. Sanders did not hold back his feeling (starts at 4:05).

"That's cap bruh. I ain't going sixth bruh."

Looking at who Field Yates has getting picked before Shedeur Sanders

Although drafting Sanders outside of the top five goes against the general consensus, it is not unreasonable. Based on how he has the top five picks playing out, it makes sense why he thinks Sanders could fall. His top five picks are as follows:

Titans draft CB/WR Travis Hunter (Colorado) Browns draft Edge Abdul Carter (Penn State) Giants draft QB Cam Ward (Miami) Patriots draft OT Will Campbell (LSU) Jaguars draft DT Mason Graham (Michigan)

In the top five, only the Titans, Browns, and Giants need a QB. If two of them prefer Hunter and Carter, Shedeur Sanders will likely fall out of the top five.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place