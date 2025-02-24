“That's the difference”: Coach Prime’s son Deion Sanders Jr. sends a strong message to critics

Deion Sanders and his children have always managed to place themselves at the center of attention for one reason or the other over the years. This has garnered them a lot of admiration from people in some quarters while getting harsh criticisms from others at the same time.

With a lot of criticism about Coach Prime and his family flying around as Shedeur and Shilo head to the NFL, Deion Jr. sent a strong message to critics on social media. In a post on X on Sunday, the first son of Deion Sanders expressed how they feel about their loathers.

“Even if u don’t like us or be slick hating, we still wanna see you win.. that’s the difference,” Deion Jr. wrote.

Deion Jr. with his Well Off Media offers fans coverage of the family’s life behind the scenes on social media. This has seen him witness quite a lot of negative reactions about the family in many of his posts. Nonetheless, he has said that his family doesn't believe in returning the same energy.

Deion Sanders advises Shedeur Sanders amid criticism ahead of the draft

Following a noteworthy career at Colorado, Shedeur Sanders heads to the NFL draft as one of the top prospects. The quarterback is anticipated to be selected in the first three picks and has some chances of going as No. 1 if some trade occurs at the top.

Being in such a situation will naturally bring some noise around him and being Deion Sanders’ son has made the noise even louder. However, Coach Prime has a piece of advice for his son in navigating the moment.

“I told him, ‘Don’t believe nothing they say,’” Sanders said. “People are going to criticize you so you can fall to them. So, don’t believe none of that. It’s just positioning right now. He’s speaking to the guys who make the moves, so he’s not listening to the media.

“He’s speaking to head coaches, GMs, and all that other first. First three teams, pretty much, because that’s where we think he’s going to end, somewhere in there. My advice to him is just embrace the moment. But he’s so poised and polished. He gets it, man. Shedeur, he’s been riding with me for a long time, so he really gets it.”

The New York Giants, are currently viewed as the favorites to draft Shedeur in April. However, the Las Vegas Raiders are also believed to be in the frame. According to reports, these are the two franchises Deion Sanders wants his son to sign for.

